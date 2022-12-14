Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

