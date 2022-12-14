Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$16.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

