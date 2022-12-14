StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. LiqTech International has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 311,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 184,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 91,720 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

