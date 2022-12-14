Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 1,387.9% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Agronomics Trading Down 8.2 %
OTCMKTS AGNMF opened at 0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.17. Agronomics has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 0.34.
About Agronomics
