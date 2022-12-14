Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 1,387.9% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Agronomics Trading Down 8.2 %

OTCMKTS AGNMF opened at 0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.17. Agronomics has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 0.34.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

