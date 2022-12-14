Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $116.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $103.54 on Monday. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Crane by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Crane by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Crane by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Crane by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Crane by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

