Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $188.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $187.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $169.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.