Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $188.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $187.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
Shares of CW stock opened at $169.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
