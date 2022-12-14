Dover (NYSE:DOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $142.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.15. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.