Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.81.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $145.03 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.