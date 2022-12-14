Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $73.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $75.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.02.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,532,301 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

