HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $265.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $233.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $243.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.36 and a 200-day moving average of $205.15. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

