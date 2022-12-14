F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $15.50 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

