Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

HAYW opened at $9.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

