JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $505.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.29.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $480.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.87 and its 200 day moving average is $434.96. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $333.42 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

