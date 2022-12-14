JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $505.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.
LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.29.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
NYSE:LMT opened at $480.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.87 and its 200 day moving average is $434.96. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $333.42 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
