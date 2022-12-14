Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAIN. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

