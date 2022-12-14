Citigroup Boosts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $205.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $198.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.21 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.23. The stock has a market cap of $468.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

