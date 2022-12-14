L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LHX. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.64.

LHX opened at $216.15 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.02.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

