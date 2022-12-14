Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $47.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

HWM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.