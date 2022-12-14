Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HOMB. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.20.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,164 shares of company stock worth $3,332,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,624,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

