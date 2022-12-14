Barclays Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $89.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

IFF opened at $107.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $151.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after buying an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,723 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 925,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

