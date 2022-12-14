StockNews.com Upgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to “Hold”

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Farmland Partners Stock Performance
Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $710.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.