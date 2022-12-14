StockNews.com Upgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to “Hold”

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $710.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 186.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 149,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

