Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $622.80

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $637.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $620.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $638.87.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $9,742,386. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

