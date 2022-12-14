Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of SR opened at $68.00 on Monday. Spire has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 68.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after acquiring an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 69.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after acquiring an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

