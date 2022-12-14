Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.
Shares of SR opened at $68.00 on Monday. Spire has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.
