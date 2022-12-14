Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Insider Activity

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 20.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Southern by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile



The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

