Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $145.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $130.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average of $117.07. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.