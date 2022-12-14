United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $50.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 27.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 37.7% in the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

