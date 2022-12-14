State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $86.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.
State Street Price Performance
STT stock opened at $81.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 1,533.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after buying an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in State Street by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
