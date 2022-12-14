State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $86.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

STT stock opened at $81.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 1,533.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after buying an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in State Street by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

