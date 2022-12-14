Robert W. Baird Lowers Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $75.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE GWRE opened at $64.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $115.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

