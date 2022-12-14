Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $53.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPB. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:CPB opened at $56.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,878,000 after acquiring an additional 487,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,858,000 after acquiring an additional 426,864 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after acquiring an additional 186,730 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,959,000 after acquiring an additional 314,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

