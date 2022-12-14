Wells Fargo & Company Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $281.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $281.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYK. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.39.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.9 %

SYK opened at $253.95 on Monday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.15.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.