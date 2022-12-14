Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

