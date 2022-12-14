Comparing Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Glaukos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $10.13 million 0.86 -$17.41 million ($5.30) -0.22 Glaukos $294.01 million 7.38 -$49.59 million ($1.90) -23.95

Profitability

Avinger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Avinger and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -212.53% -244.04% -63.46% Glaukos -31.45% -16.16% -8.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avinger and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glaukos 1 2 6 0 2.56

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 669.23%. Glaukos has a consensus target price of $58.63, indicating a potential upside of 28.82%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Glaukos.

Summary

Glaukos beats Avinger on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, a three stents product that is designed for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

