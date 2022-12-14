Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

BMBL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bumble to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.51 and a beta of 1.82. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bumble

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $1,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $30,879,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $19,221,000.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

