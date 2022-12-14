Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $109.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $117.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.76. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89.

Insider Activity

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 97.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

