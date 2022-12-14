RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Cut to $283.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $293.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $223.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.57. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.