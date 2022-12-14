Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

GKOS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Glaukos stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

