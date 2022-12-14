ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) versus Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Critical Survey

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Altimmune’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $484.14 million 5.29 -$167.87 million ($1.35) -11.72 Altimmune $4.41 million 120.39 -$97.09 million ($1.91) -5.65

Altimmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altimmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -42.49% -47.09% -34.23% Altimmune -2,618.74% -42.70% -38.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Altimmune, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 2 7 10 0 2.42 Altimmune 0 0 7 0 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $21.47, suggesting a potential upside of 35.74%. Altimmune has a consensus price target of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 175.13%. Given Altimmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altimmune is more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Altimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Altimmune shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals beats Altimmune on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It's pipeline include, pimavanserin, under phase 3 development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease psychosis, and negative symptoms of schizophrenia; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog, under phase 3 development for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic, under phase 2 development for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor, under phase 1 development for treating schizophrenia and cognition in Alzheimer's. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. and changed its name to Altimmune, Inc. in September 2015. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

