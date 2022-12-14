Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 483.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AFMD. StockNews.com raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $1.20 on Monday. Affimed has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

