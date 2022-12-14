Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Financial Review

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sparta Commercial Services and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutex Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Nutex Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $250,000.00 8.11 -$8.99 million N/A N/A Nutex Health $18.79 million 67.43 -$13.67 million N/A N/A

Sparta Commercial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutex Health.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services N/A N/A -11,204.86% Nutex Health N/A -75.78% -43.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nutex Health beats Sparta Commercial Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services. In addition, it offers eCommerce, customer relationship management development and integration, ordering system creation and integration, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and online reviews website services to its clients. Further, the company provides an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment; and a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 21 facilities in 8 states. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as independent physician associations. Its management services organizations provide management, administrative, and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups. This division's cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates data across multiple information systems, settings, and sources to create a holistic view of each patient and provider, as well as allows to deliver care. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

