Reviewing Talkspace (TALK) & Its Rivals

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Talkspace to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Talkspace and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Talkspace presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.98%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 98.86%. Given Talkspace’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

52.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Talkspace has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.43 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 31.76

Talkspace’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Summary

Talkspace rivals beat Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

