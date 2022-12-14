Coursera (NYSE:COUR) vs. Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) Financial Review

Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) and Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pine Technology Acquisition and Coursera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pine Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Coursera 0 4 5 0 2.56

Coursera has a consensus price target of $23.64, indicating a potential upside of 81.17%. Given Coursera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coursera is more favorable than Pine Technology Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pine Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coursera has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.7% of Pine Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pine Technology Acquisition and Coursera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pine Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Coursera $415.29 million 4.61 -$145.21 million ($1.20) -10.87

Pine Technology Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coursera.

Profitability

This table compares Pine Technology Acquisition and Coursera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pine Technology Acquisition N/A -76.32% 4.24% Coursera -34.51% -23.68% -17.97%

Summary

Coursera beats Pine Technology Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

