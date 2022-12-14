Brokerages Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price at $6.28

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFIX. Barclays reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SFIX opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.89. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.36 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

