Brokerages Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) PT at $156.71

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($168.42) to €145.00 ($152.63) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($94.74) to €94.00 ($98.95) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.