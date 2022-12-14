Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $152.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.20.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbus from €155.00 ($163.16) to €185.00 ($194.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Airbus Price Performance
EADSY stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.08. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSY)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.