Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $152.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbus from €155.00 ($163.16) to €185.00 ($194.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

EADSY stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.08. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

About Airbus

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.