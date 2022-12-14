Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) PT at $63.30

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,101 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,768. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

