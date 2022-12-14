Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target at $11.27

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.27.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,472,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 2.89.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.