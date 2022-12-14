Analysts Set Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Price Target at $13.80

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

NLLSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nel ASA from 10.10 to 10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Nel ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.56 on Friday. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.