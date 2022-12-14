Brokerages Set Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Target Price at $292.50

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 86.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

