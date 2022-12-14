Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

