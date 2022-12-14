Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target at $27.70

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,091,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after buying an additional 421,615 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 16.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.