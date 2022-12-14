Analysts Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT at $5.27

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

ThredUp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,907,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 91.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,655,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,011 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 138.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 66.2% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.