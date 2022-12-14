Analysts Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT at $5.27

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.27.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
ThredUp Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $14.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp
ThredUp Company Profile
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
Featured Stories
